|
17.06.2022 15:58:00
Why Expedia Stock Fell 16% This Week
Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) shareholders lost ground to a declining market this week. Shares fell 16% through Thursday trading compared to a 6% slump in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop added to significant losses for the travel booking specialist, whose shares are down over 45% so far in 2022.It was powered by rising investor concerns about the scale of a potential pullback in consumer spending on the way.Expedia's most recent earnings update didn't inspire much confidence from investors. Gross bookings were down 10% in the month of April, management said in May, as inflation and slowing economic growth delayed the vacation travel rebound that many investors were hoping to see.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!