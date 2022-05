Why Expedia Stock Fell Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of online travel booking company Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) were tumbling this morning after the company reported its first-quarter results. Despite its beating analysts' top- and bottom-line consensus estimates, investors don't seem convinced that the company has fully bounced back from the pandemic.The travel stock had fallen by 14.1% at 10:55 a.m. ET. Expedia reported a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.47 in the quarter, which was an improvement over the company's loss of $2.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. It also beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of a loss of $0.64 per share. Continue reading