Why Expedia Stock Rocketed Higher on Friday

Shares of Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) charged sharply higher Friday, soaring by as much as 18.6%. As of 12:36 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 17.9%.The catalyst that sent the online travel agency surging was its robust third-quarter report, which blew past fairly bullish expectations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel