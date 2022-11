Why Expensify Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of expense-management software company Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY) plunged on Friday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As of 1:30 p.m. EST, Expensify stock was down 11%, having steadily clawed its way back from a 34% drop early in the session. In Q3, Expensify generated revenue of $42.5 million, which was up 13% year over year. This missed analysts' expectations and was a decline from the $43.2 million it generated last quarter. Moreover, it was far below management's long-term revenue guidance of 25% to 35% annual growth. This is why Expensify stock dropped so sharply this morning and even briefly hit an all-time low.Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin was quick to downgrade Expensify stock this morning in light of Q3 results. According to The Fly, Bracelin lowered his price target by 33% to just $12 per share as he fails to see a near-term catalyst for Expensify's revenue growth.Continue reading