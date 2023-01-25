|
25.01.2023 22:22:11
Why Extreme Networks Stock Took a Dive Today
Shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) fell as much as 24.2% lower on Wednesday, following a solid earnings report, with next-quarter guidance slightly above the analyst consensus. At the same time, the maker of cloud-scale networking equipment saw some turnover in the executive offices. The chart showed a slow climb throughout the day, leading up to a 14.63% total price drop as the closing bell chimed.Let's start with the management change. Extreme Networks CFO Remi Thomas is taking a high-level job at a private and undisclosed software company, handing the financial baton to senior VP Cristina Tate on an interim basis. The change will take effect on Feb. 16, ensuring a smooth transition. The search for a permanent replacement is already underway.In the second-quarter earnings report, Extreme Networks saw revenues rise 13% year over year to $318 million. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) from software-as-a-service (SaaS) operations increased by 29% over the same time span, while adjusted earnings jumped from $0.20 to $0.27 per diluted share.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EXTREME CO.LTD.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EXTREME CO.LTD.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EXTREME CO.LTD.
|1 234,00
|-2,76%
|Extreme Networks Inc.
|15,83
|-1,12%