Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Diamondback Stocks All Dropped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's Friday, and it looks like oil stocks are going to end this week on a down note. As of 10:20 a.m. ET, shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are trading 1.8% below Thursday's close, while oil industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down 2.1%, and independent oil producer Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) leads the pack lower with a 5.6% loss.The most obvious culprit for this morning's selling -- for all three of these energy stocks -- is the falling price of oil. As OilPrice.com reports today, the cost for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude is falling for a third straight day, down 4% -- and down nearly 10% from Tuesday at $78.37 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, is selling off similarly, down 3.5% today, and down nearly 8% from Tuesday's peak at $86.61 a barrel -- it's down even more from a high north of $98 a barrel, set on Nov. 4.Continue reading