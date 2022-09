Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking.As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss. Rising inflation and central banks' efforts to curb it by raising interest rates -- even at the cost of potentially sparking a global recession -- explain most of today's selling. As the Journal explained, "the higher the Fed raises rates, the greater the risk that it will go too far, tipping the economy into a recession." Continue reading