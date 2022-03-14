Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. Here's how much some of the notable names had dropped as of 12:20 p.m. ET:Blame the rout in oil and gas stocks on energy prices that got knocked off today.As of this writing, price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude -- the U.S. oil benchmark -- was trading down 6.8% while natural gas was trending around 2.9% lower. A confluence of factors is hitting fossil fuels today.Continue reading