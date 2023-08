Why ExxonMobil and Chevron Stocks Were Gushers Today

A surge in oil prices brought the bulls into the energy sector on Monday. Two of the sector's top stocks, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), saw gains on the day thanks to this dynamic. The pair's share prices both climbed 3% higher, trouncing the slight (0.2%) rise of the S&P 500 index.Oil prices are certainly not the only factor affecting the sector's companies, but they do matter a great deal. It's no wonder, then, that investors piled into oil titles after prices hit a three-month high on Monday. Additionally, July saw the most significant monthly increase (by over 1%) since the start of 2022. ExxonMobil and Chevron are two of the most important global energy companies. That's why investors often eagerly buy into -- or sell out of -- them whenever there is a dramatic lurch in oil prices. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel