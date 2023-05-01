|
01.05.2023 21:44:00
Why ExxonMobil Fell Today
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) were falling on Monday, down 3% as of 2:18 p.m. ET.There seem to be two pieces of news moving the oil and gas giant today. First, Exxon saw its stock downgraded by a Wall Street analyst who seems to think the stock's impressive multiyear run may be running into resistance. Second, China surprised investors with lower-than-expected manufacturing data released yesterday, adding to oil-demand concerns.On Sunday, China released its April manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), which surprised to the downside. The April figure came in at 49.2, signaling a contraction and decline from 51.9 in March. China's growth had surprised to the upside in the first quarter, but it appears its reemergence from coronavirus lockdowns may be more uneven than hoped. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
