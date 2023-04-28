|
Why ExxonMobil Stock Bumped Higher Today
On the back of the good-but-not-excellent first-quarter report it delivered Friday morning, energy sector giant ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) share price rose during the session. It has had better quarters, for sure, but nevertheless, investors bid the stock up by 1.3%, a better result than the S&P 500 index's 0.8% gain on the day. ExxonMobil earned just under $86.6 billion in revenue in Q1, which was down from the $90.5 billion it booked in the same quarter of 2022. That tracked with a 3% drop in production; this totaled 2.98 million oil-equivalent barrels per day during the period. Those declines likely tempered investors' reaction to the earnings release.But non-GAAP (adjusted) net income went in the opposite direction, rising by nearly 32% to land at slightly over $11.6 billion, or $2.83 per share.Continue reading
