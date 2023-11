Why ExxonMobil Stock Crushed the Market on Thursday

The second-to-last day of the trading week saw ExxonMobil 's (NYSE: XOM) stock jump more than 3% higher in price. This was due to a pair of factors, one external and the other internal. With that rise, ExxonMobil stock easily topped the bellwether S&P 500 index's 1.9% increase.Of the two catalysts, the more impactful one was the latest shareholder-pleasing move from U.K.-based peer and rival Shell. Although that company published third-quarter results that fell short of analyst estimates, it announced a dramatic expansion of its share buyback program. That $3.5 billion initiative will be in force over the next three months and will bring the total buyback amount to $6.5 billion for the second half of 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel