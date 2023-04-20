|
20.04.2023 17:47:02
Why ExxonMobil Stock Dropped Today
With only a week to go before the company's first-quarter earnings report, shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) are sliding this morning as analysts duel over the oil giant's prospects. One of these analysts -- investment bank Piper Sandler -- announced this morning that it is trimming its price target for Exxon to $134 (down from $135) on demand risks. As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Exxon shares were down 2.6% in response. According to Piper Sandler, investors are worrying that a recession will hurt demand for oil products. The analyst is actually "constructive" on Exxon's business, according to The Fly, and is maintaining an overweight rating on the shares. Still, with Piper's price target on Exxon moving lower, investors might be worried that all is not well.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
