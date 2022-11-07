|
07.11.2022 22:40:03
Why ExxonMobil Stock Jumped 27% in October
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered sizable gains for investors last month as the oil major benefited from rising oil prices and a strong third-quarter earnings report.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 27%. As the chart shows, the stock gained early in the month as oil prices bounced from a months-long slide, and Exxon closed out the month with further gains after it raised its dividend and reported huge profits in its third-quarter earnings report.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
