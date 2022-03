Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped, But Delta and American Airlines Dropped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) jumped 4.5% through the close of trading Monday, while Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) fell 4.2% and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) declined 3.9%.It's no huge mystery why: Oil prices went up -- so airline stocks went down.Over the course of the trading day, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 7.5% to $112.50 per barrel, while Brent crude oil rose 8% to close Monday at $116.60 per barrel.Continue reading