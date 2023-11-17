|
17.11.2023 21:21:44
Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Friday
Shares of oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) broke a two-day losing streak on Friday, turning around and moving higher to follow oil prices that are rising in response to positive OPEC news out of Goldman Sachs.As of 2:30 p.m. ET Friday afternoon, Exxon stock is up 2.6%.After last bottoming out in late June below $68 a barrel, the price of WTI crude oil went on a wild ride that ended well above $90 in late September -- only to turn tail and plunge thereafter. Through Thursday's close, crude oil prices had plumbed lows last seen in early July and seemed destined to return to June levels -- until today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!