Why ExxonMobil Stock Rallied Today

Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) rose 2.2% on Tuesday after the oil and gas titan capped off a blockbuster performance in 2022. Conflict in Ukraine, and the sanctions many governments placed on Russia to help bring about the war's end, have disrupted energy markets. They've also made clear the necessity of reliable and cost-effective oil and natural gas supplies.ExxonMobil has worked to meet the world's critical need for dependable energy sources. The company increased its production to 3.74 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, despite divestitures and the loss of its Sakhalin-1 project in Russia. Continue reading