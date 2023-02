Why ExxonMobil Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were cautiously optimistic on Thursday about ExxonMobil 's (NYSE: XOM) plans to reorganize its operations. The energy-giant's stock was up by 0.4% on the day, which was better than the benchmark S&P 500 index's 0.9% decline.ExxonMobil will merge several of its business units, echoing plans it divulged slightly over one year ago. The company confirmed and elaborated on the new plans, following a report on same that was published in The Wall Street Journal. The latest announced reorganization will see the energy company create three new business units, and a number of small company divisions will fall under them. Divisions undergoing the consolidation process will include financial services and procurement, according to the Journal's article.Continue reading