|
15.01.2024 20:29:18
Why ExxonMobil Stock Tumbled Nearly 10% in 2023
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) slumped 9.4% in 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Because of that, the oil giant significantly underperformed the S&P 500, which rallied 24.2% in 2023. The main factor weighing on the oil stock was slumping crude oil prices. ExxonMobil tried to capitalize on that situation by going on a shopping spree. Oil and gas prices cooled off last year. Crude oil was down about 10% on the year, marking its first decline since the pandemic. Meanwhile, natural gas prices slumped over 40% as the market adjusted to changes caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!