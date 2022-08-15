|
15.08.2022 18:31:49
Why ExxonMobil Stock Was Slipping Today
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) were pulling back today as oil prices fell sharply on concerns about a slowdown in China's economy.As of 10:52 a.m. ET, Exxon stock was down 3.3%. At the same time, West Texas Intermediate oil prices were down 3.9% to just below $89. China's central bank issued a surprise interest rate cut this morning, a sign it's worried about a recession, and home prices fell for the 11th month in a row in July. Additionally, Chinese retail sales growth slowed in June, and youth unemployment reached its highest level since 2018 -- all signs that show China's economic reopening faltering after strict lockdowns this spring. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!