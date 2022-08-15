Why ExxonMobil Stock Was Slipping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) were pulling back today as oil prices fell sharply on concerns about a slowdown in China's economy.As of 10:52 a.m. ET, Exxon stock was down 3.3%. At the same time, West Texas Intermediate oil prices were down 3.9% to just below $89. China's central bank issued a surprise interest rate cut this morning, a sign it's worried about a recession, and home prices fell for the 11th month in a row in July. Additionally, Chinese retail sales growth slowed in June, and youth unemployment reached its highest level since 2018 -- all signs that show China's economic reopening faltering after strict lockdowns this spring. Continue reading