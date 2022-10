Why F45 Training's Stock Soared on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of gym specialist F45 Training (NYSE: FXLV) soared in early trading on Friday, rising 42% by 11 a.m. ET. The surge erased just a small part of recent losses, though, and the stock remains down by roughly 70% so far in 2022.The rally was powered by news that the company has received a preliminary offer to explore going private.F45 Training got an acquisition offer from Kennedy Lewis Investment, according to a Friday morning filling with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kennedy Lewis believes the business will be more valuable operating as a private company, and so it is considering purchasing F45 Training for $4 per share in cash.