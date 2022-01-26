|
26.01.2022 18:34:23
Why F5 Stock Fell Sharply on Wednesday
Shares of cloud security company F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) tumbled on Wednesday. The tech stock fell as much as 14.8%. But as of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was down about 11%.F5 stock's decline follows the company's earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. While the company's revenue and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share for the period were both higher than analysts' consensus forecasts, the company's move to cut its fiscal 2022 revenue growth outlook likely spooked some investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
