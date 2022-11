Why FAANG Stocks Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Netflix Were Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

FAANG stocks Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) jumped today after the October Consumer Price Index report showed inflation cooling off faster than expected.According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices jumped 7.7% year over year in October, below expectations of 7.9%, and the October reading marked the slowest year-over-year growth rates since January. On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.4%, below expectations of 0.6%.Core inflation, which excludes more-volatile food and energy prices, was also lower than expected, rising just 0.3% from September and 6.3% over the last year.Continue reading