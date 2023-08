Why Fabrinet Stock Looks Fabulous Today

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a manufacturer of advanced optical and electro-mechanical components, soared 29% by 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported earnings beats on both the top and bottom lines last night.It was expected to report only $1.80 per share in profits on sales of $641.4 million, but instead announced that in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, earnings topped $1.86 per share, pro forma, and sales hit $655.9 million. Fabrinet grew its sales 11.5% year over year in the fourth quarter, and earnings per share under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were up only 9.2% -- not exactly rampant growth. Moreover, those earnings ($1.65 per share) were noticeably smaller than the $1.86 that analysts are focusing on today. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel