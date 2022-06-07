Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
07.06.2022 13:39:00
Why Facebook Watch Should Beware Disney+ and Netflix
Facebook Watch, Meta's (NASDAQ: FB) streaming video service, has grown exponentially since its launch in 2017. The ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platform focuses on longer-form content, allowing Meta to sell marketing slots that don't fit well across other parts of its platform. But there are looming signs Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Disney (NYSE: DIS) will soon move into ad-supported streaming, which could present a real threat to the future of Watch.Watch offers a slew of on-demand and live-streamed videos from a community of creators, along with Facebook Originals -- exclusive shows produced in partnership with brands such as MTV and A&E Networks. Meta does not break out Watch numbers, so it's impossible to know how much the firm has put into such programming over the years. However, around the time of the Watch rollout, The Wall Street Journal claimed Meta was spending approximately $1 billion on fresh content to get the service on its feet. Continue reading
