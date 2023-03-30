|
Why Faraday Future Stock Jumped, Then Dropped Today
Investors initially cheered this morning after troubled electric vehicle (EV) start-up Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) announced it has finally begun production of its first EV offering. The stock popped more than 14% when the market opened today, but it quickly reversed course into negative territory. As of 10:55 a.m. ET, shares are barely back in the black, up 1.7%.Image source: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.Manufacturing was delayed as the company struggled to attain enough financing to begin production of its high-performance FF 91 Futurist. The company had previously warned that it would run out of cash before it could start production if it didn't raise additional capital. After securing $135 million through the issuance of convertible secured notes announced in February, the company said last night it has finally begun production. Continue reading
