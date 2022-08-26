|
26.08.2022 15:47:21
Why Faraday Future Tanked but Hyzon Motors and Ree Automotive Soared This Week
Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector jumped in the first full trading week since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The new law calls for more than $350 billion to be invested to bolster the use in clean energy. Hydrogen-powered vehicle maker Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) and EV chassis designer Ree Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) have both soared this week -- about 14% and 11%, respectively, as of early Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.But shares of EV start-up Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) went in the other direction this week, down about 13%. There's a good reason for that.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!