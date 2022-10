Why Farfetch Gave Up 26% in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were pulling back last month as concerns about rising interest rates and an increasing risk of a recession weighed on the e-commerce luxury fashion stock. Other than a negative analyst note, there was little company-specific news on Farfetch in the month. Though, the company is sensitive to the macro environment, so the sell-off wasn't surprising.According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, the stock finished the month down 26%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock actually gained early in September but then slid through the second half of the month as the macroeconomic picture worsened.Continue reading