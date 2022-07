Why Farfetch Shares Dipped 14% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) slipped as much as 14% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The online fashion and luxury marketplace has a lot of exposure to the Chinese economy, which is struggling right now with strict COVID-19 lockdowns across the nation. There was also an announcement about Web3 initiatives by the company, as well as the broad market drop that likely affected shares this week.As of 11:53 a.m. ET on Friday, shares of Farfetch are down 11.8% since last Friday's close. China is a huge market for luxury items, so Farfetch has invested heavily in the region. But right now, with COVID-19 lockdowns and a strict zero-case policy, the country is struggling to recover from the pandemic.Continue reading