Why Farfetch Stock Dived by Almost 8% Today

Luxury-goods retail-platform operator Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) had quite the Memorial Day hangover on Tuesday, with its stock tumbling by almost 8%. Investors weren't happy about an investment the company is making in an old-school peer.Farfetch and Neiman Marcus Group -- the owner of the storied Neiman Marcus chain of high-end department stores -- announced that the former is making an equity investment in the latter. That investment totals $200 million, which gives Farfetch a minority stake in the retailer. The two companies didn't specify what percentage of Neiman Marcus Group's equity this constitutes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading