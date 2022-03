Why Farfetch Stock Fell 12% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) pulled back again last month as pressure on high-priced, unprofitable tech stocks continued to push the online luxury fashion company lower. Even a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report was not enough to get the stock out of the red in February. And the war in Ukraine also weighed on shares, pushing them down at the end of the month and into March.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month down 12%. As you can see from the chart below, the bulk of its losses came in the third week of the month before a pop on its earnings report.