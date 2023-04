Why Farfetch Stock Is Sinking on a Calm Day for the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Though the broader market was relatively calm on Friday, Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) stock sold off significantly. The luxury-fashion e-commerce company's share price was down roughly 3.7% as of 2:30 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up by roughly 0.1%.The online-retail specialist's stock move likely had something to do with a recent announcement about its leadership team. Farfetch published a press release Thursday announcing that former TikTok executive Nick Tran will become its new chief marketing officer. While Tran has expertise that suggests he could be a good fit to push Farfetch's brand and service platforms forward, the market may be seeing warning signs about the new hire. With tensions between the U.S. and China high and rising, institutional investors have been becoming increasingly cautious about companies with high levels of exposure to the Chinese market. Additionally, TikTok has come under fire from U.S. politicians and regulators lately due to concerns that data from U.S. users is being gathered and shared with sources connected to the Chinese government.