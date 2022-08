Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected.Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%.That topped Wall Street's forecast. Analysts had projected revenue of $561.1 million. Continue reading