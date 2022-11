Why Farfetch Stock Was Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were taking a dive today after the luxury e-commerce fashion platform posted disappointing third-quarter earnings results and cut its guidance.As of 2:54 p.m. ET, the stock was down 16.9%.Farfetch said revenue increased 1.9% in the quarter, or 14.1% in constant currency, to $593.4 million, which was short of estimates at $596.6 million. Continue reading