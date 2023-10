Why Fastly Is Down 18% This Week

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are down 18% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following a worrisome note from investment firm Raymond James.The cloud computing services stock had already started this week by drifting lower along with the broader market. But its sell-off accelerated with a 13.6% decline on Thursday alone after Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan curiously reiterated their strong buy rating despite simultaneously warning that Fastly 's third-quarter revenue could be lower than expected when the company reports on Nov. 1, 2023.More specifically, Louthan lowered his Q3 revenue projection for the company to $124.2 million from $126.8 million previously, citing data from the firm's proprietary tools implying light internet traffic trends that will likely have a negative impact on Fastly 's sales for the month. He also reduced his full-year revenue expectation by around $3 million to $506.5 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel