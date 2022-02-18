|
18.02.2022 23:55:05
Why Fastly Stock Fell Again Today Despite an Analyst Upgrade
A new and glowing analyst research note couldn't keep the bears from clawing Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock Friday. The content delivery network operator's shares fell by 3% due to lingering pessimism days after it published its latest earnings report.Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan was the prognosticator banging the table for Fastly on Friday. He upped his recommendation on the stock to strong buy from outperform (the equivalent of a buy rating) in reaction to its significant post-earnings sell-off on Thursday, although he cut his price target on the shares from $42 to $35.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
