|
30.03.2022 22:53:06
Why Fastly Stock Flopped Today
Few investors were quick to pile into Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock on Wednesday. Shares of the content delivery network (CDN) operator closed the day more than 3% lower, on concerns about a fresh acquisition announced by the company. Fastly announced that morning that it has acquired Fanout, a privately held company that, according to the buyer, runs "a platform that makes it easy to build and scale real-time and streaming APIs such as live chat support, e-commerce, video streaming, gaming, collaborative editing, and more."Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fastlymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fastlymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!