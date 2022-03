Why Fastly Stock Flopped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few investors were quick to pile into Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock on Wednesday. Shares of the content delivery network (CDN) operator closed the day more than 3% lower, on concerns about a fresh acquisition announced by the company. Fastly announced that morning that it has acquired Fanout, a privately held company that, according to the buyer, runs "a platform that makes it easy to build and scale real-time and streaming APIs such as live chat support, e-commerce, video streaming, gaming, collaborative editing, and more."Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading