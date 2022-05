Why Fastly Stock Is Crashing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were plummeting today after the edge cloud platform company reported a worse-than-expected loss in its first quarter and as it announced that its board will start its search for a new CEO. The tech stock was down by 18.1% as of 1:16 p.m. ET. Fastly's loss of $0.15 per share in the quarter was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.14 per share and the $0.12 loss per share in the year-ago quarter. Continue reading