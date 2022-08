Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), a content delivery network company, were tumbling today after management reported second-quarter results that disappointed investors. Fastly beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate, but earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As a result, the tech stock fell by 9% as of 10:39 a.m. ET on Thursday. Second-quarter revenue was $102.5 million, which was an increase of 21% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed analysts' average estimate of $101.3 million. Continue reading