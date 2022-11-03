03.11.2022 20:30:00

Why Fastly Stock Soared Today

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were climbing quickly today after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results that beat Wall Street's top- and-bottom line results. Fastly's solid financial results also boosted management's optimism, causing the company to raise its revenue outlook for the year. As a result, the tech stock jumped 10.4% as of 3:08 p.m. ET. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fastlymehr Nachrichten