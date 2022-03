Why Fastly Stock Tanked 35.1% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) slumped a whopping 35.1% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The global edge-computing provider posted strong revenue growth but had disappointing guidance in its latest earnings report, causing investors to sell off the stock following the news. Here's what caused Fastly stock to fall so much last month. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading