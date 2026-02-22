:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
23.02.2026 00:10:00
Why Feb. 26 Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks helped the S&P 500 soar in the double digits over each of the past three years. Investors were eager to pile into companies active in this new, high-potential area -- and in many cases, their portfolios benefited from the decision right away. Many companies saw their shares soar in the double and triple digits in this early stage of the AI boom.In recent times, though, investors have become more cautious about AI investing as they worry that the pace of AI spending may slow at some point -- and send high-flying stocks crashing down. So, investors have been particularly tuned in to what messages industry leaders are delivering, with keen attention directed at levels of demand and AI spending.Against this backdrop, Feb. 26 could be a huge day for the stock market, with one key message driving big gains or declines. Let's take a closer look and find out how you can prepare.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
