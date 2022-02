Why Federal Realty Investment Trust's Dividend Has Grown for More Than 25 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not easy for companies to pay dividends every year -- and even harder to keep increasing them. Out of the thousands of public companies in the stock market, just 129 have done it for 25 years or longer.But REIT Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) takes it a step further: It's raised its dividend for 54 years and running, making it a Dividend King. This real estate company is one of the best dividend stocks you can own.Federal Realty's success is no accident, and understanding how the company keeps growing its payout can help you learn about dividend stocks in general. Here are the three keys to Federal Realty's dividend excellence.Continue reading