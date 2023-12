Why FedEx Stock Is Plunging Today

Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE: FDX) delivered quarterly results that missed expectations, and the company sees a challenging environment up ahead. Investors were disappointed, sending shares of FedEx down 11% as of noon ET Wednesday.FedEx is viewed as a good barometer for the health of the overall economy because so many companies rely on it for shipping. In its fiscal second quarter, ending Nov. 30, FedEx reported year-over-year growth in operating income and margin expansion, but the results still fell short of expectations.FedEx earned $3.99 per share in the quarter on revenue of $22.2 billion, shy of the estimate of $4.20 per share on sales of $22.41 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel