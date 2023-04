Why Ferrari, Hermès, and Coca-Cola Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's tempting to avoid stocks in this bear market while interest rates remain elevated, especially when investors can easily get 3% to 5% guaranteed returns on CDs and Treasury bills. But those yields won't help you consistently beat inflation, and you could miss out on some massive gains when a new bull market finally starts.Instead of shunning all stocks, investors should seek out companies that are well insulated from the macro headwinds by wide moats and evergreen brands. I believe these three resilient stocks -- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE), Hermès International (OTC: HESAY), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) -- tick all the right boxes.Image source: Ferrari.