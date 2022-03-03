|
03.03.2022 18:57:51
Why Ferroglobe Stock Jumped 24% Today
Shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) are on fire this year. This morning alone, the metal stock surged a whopping 24% within minutes of the market's opening, and while it gave up some of those gains as the day progressed, it was still up around 17% at Thursday noon. With those gains, Ferroglobe stock has rallied almost 40% year to date, as of this writing.Ferroglobe produces silicon metal, as well as silicon-based and manganese-based ferroalloys. Silicon is a key raw material for several industries, including steel, aluminum, solar power cells, semiconductors, and consumer products.Prices of most metals have surged in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Silicon is one of them, but that's not the reason Ferroglobe shares skyrocketed today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
