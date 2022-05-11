|
11.05.2022 20:02:48
Why Ferroglobe Stock Popped on Wednesday
London-based specialty metals company Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) is defying the downturn on the Nasdaq Wednesday afternoon. The stock was up 5.3% as of 1 p.m. ET today after reporting a beat on earnings last night.Ferroglobe actually missed analyst targets for sales for its first quarter of fiscal 2022, reporting only $715.3 million. The company easily topped Wall Street's earnings expectations, however, reporting $0.80 per share in profits based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and $0.88 pro forma, well above analysts' forecast of $0.73. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
