Why Few Investors Were Excited About Alphabet Stock Today

Thursday was generally a good day for tech stocks, but you wouldn't infer that purely from Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) performance. Investors seemed concerned by the news that its self-driving technology unit is pulling back on efforts to develop an autonomous semi-truck.While other top tech titles were enjoying a lift provided by Meta Platforms' strong quarterly results, both listed Alphabet stocks basically only traded flat on the day. In an official company blog post authored by co-CEOs Tekedra Mawakana and Dmitri Dolgov, Alphabet 's Waymo self-driving subsidiary announced an adjustment to its business strategy. The two executives wrote that their unit would focus on autonomous technology in the ride-hailing segment. In doing so, they added, they are to "push back the timeline" on Waymo's efforts to build a self-driving semi-truck.