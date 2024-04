Why Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited Rallied 30.2% in March

Shares of newly public insurance company Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: FIHL) rallied 30.2% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Fidelis was incorporated in 2014 but just went public via an initial public offering (IPO) back in June of 2023. As a relatively new-on-the-scene financial company, Fidelis hadn't received a very enthusiastic welcome in the markets, as it initially raised less money than it had wanted last year. However, Fidelis' blowout earnings to begin the month of March may soon give it more attention.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel