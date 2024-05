Why Fidelis Insurance Holdings Plunged This Week

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings (NYSE: FIHL) were falling this week, down 12% through Thursday trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.This week's move was likely due to the company announcing a secondary stock offering to the public. But the sale isn't a dilutive equity raise; rather, the offering is by current large shareholders of the newly public stock.Public company investors never like to see major shareholders cashing out, especially with a stock that trades as cheaply as Fidelis. But the sale might not be an indication that anything is wrong, and thus, the sell-off could be an opportunity for savvy investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel